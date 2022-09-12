Princeton man charged with assaulting a Mountie claims he will sue RCMP

‘They are lying,’ said Randy Folk, former Princeton businessman

A former Similkameen businessman, who faces numerous criminal charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, appeared in Princeton circuit court Thursday, Sept. 8.

Randy Folk was given a month to apply for legal aid and retain counsel.

Until recently, Folk operated Krankin Vintage Restoration on Bridge Street.

He was arrested in Princeton over the B.C. Day holiday weekend, following a series of alleged events, and made his first court appearances in Kelowna.

During Thursday’s court session, Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys stayed three of the original charges; two charges of assaulting a peace officer and one of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Effectively a stay drops the charges, however, the Crown is able to reverse that decision for up to a year.

The Crown is proceeding with charges of two other counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large.

Folk told the court he plans to sue two business acquaintances and the arresting RCMP officers.

“They are lying,” he said.

And he told Judge Cathie Heinrichs that he didn’t realize he was in court to answer criminal matters.

“Why do I face criminal charges?” he asked.

The judge noted that Folk had yet to receive discovery from the Crown, and urged the man to get legal help.

“For you to be properly prepared to answer to these criminal charges you should get a lawyer,” said Heinrichs. “Eventually we will book a trial and the evidence will come out at that trial.”

She explained Folk must address his other concerns in civil court. “You can file in civil court at any time,” she said.

