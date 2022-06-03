Princeton area ranch breeds some of the world’s most special horses

Gypsy Cobs are distinguished by their flowing manes and tails. (Contributed)

Gypsy Cobs are well known in the United Kingdom but rare in North America

Nestled and nurtured on an acreage near Princeton are horses like many people have never seen.

They are Gypsy Cobs, well known in the United Kingdom but rare in North America.

According to rancher Aimee Beauchamp, they are special animals.

“First and foremost it’s their temperament. That’s what drives me to them. It’s really hard to explain how quiet and willing they are,” she told the Spotlight.

Gypsies first arrived in Canada approximately 22 years ago, and only between 1,500 and 2,000 are in the country today.

The Ponderosa Ranch is one of Canada’s largest breeders with 36 animals. This month it sends one of its stallions, Woolly Mammoth’s Legacy, south of the border for show season.

“We thought people might like to root for him,” said Beauchamp.

“I just want to try to expand the breed and let people get to know them better…We have some of the world’s best horses here.”

Beauchamp, who grew up in Princeton and inherited a love of horses from her father, also confesses to admiring their beauty.

“They are stunning. They have the long flowing manes and tails.”

Ponderosa Ranch offers riding lessons, and Beauchamp recommends the Gypsy as a gentle companion. “If you want to be a safe rider the Gypsy is kind of the way to go,” she said.

“We can pull ours off the pastures and put a saddle on them and they are just super willing.”

