New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa: Ford

Provinces want Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there won’t be individual deals on health-care funding between provinces and the federal government.

Speaking at an announcement today in London, Ont., Ford said he always consults with the 12 other premiers and there won’t be a one-off deal for Ontario and another for someone else.

Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.

Ford says all the premiers have agreed to work together and stay united.

He said earlier this month that Ontario is willing to accept some strings attached to an increased Canada Health Transfer, as long as there is some “flexibility” included.

Ford did not give any indication of whether a deal is close.

RELATED: Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding

VIDEO: Health ministers expect details after promise of federal funding boost

Federal PoliticsHealth

Previous story
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall
Next story
Want a chance for a new house? BC Children’s lottery prize homes in Kelowna and Vernon

Just Posted

(Black Press media file photo)
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall

Marty Schaffer leads a group in the backcountry. (Max Vidricaire)
How the snowpack in Revelstoke’s backcountry is affecting business

(@artoflostandcan/Twitter)
Morning Start: The first animated movie

Thomas Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Wanted man found by Creston RCMP