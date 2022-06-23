Ashley Simpson. (Facebook photo)

Ashley Simpson. (Facebook photo)

Preliminary inquiry set for Shuswap man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson

Inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial

A further date has been set in the legal proceedings for Derek Lee Matthew Favell who stands charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson.

A date has been scheduled in October 2022 for a preliminary inquiry. Such an inquiry determines if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Four days, Oct. 17-20, have been set aside in the Salmon Arm Law Courts.

A court ban prohibits publication of the proceedings of a preliminary inquiry until after a trial is concluded – if a trial proceeds.

Favell, 39, is the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson. She was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm. She was 32. Her remains were found more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

Read more: Man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson in Shuswap elects trial by judge and jury

Read more: Man charged with murder in death of Shuswap woman denied bail



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtmurderSalmon ArmShuswap

Previous story
Trust in social systems ‘destroyed’: Victim of fraudulent Kelowna social worker
Next story
Defence files to dismiss Osoyoos man’s manslaughter charge

Just Posted

Construction in the canyon continues. (MOTI photo)
Kicking Horse Constructors released July highway closure schedule east of Golden

Construction along Highway 1 from Kamloops to Alberta. (Contributed)
Highway delays from Kamloops to Alberta increasing this summer

(Photo - @rainmaker1973/Twitter)
Morning Start: Tarantulas can keep small frogs as pets

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild