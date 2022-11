The power has been out since 2:14 a.m.

A power outage is currently affecting 250 BC Hydro customers near Summerland.

Power has been out since 2:14 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5, between Garnet Lake and Shingle Creek Road.

The cause is under investigation.

Crews are on-site.

As of 4 a.m., BC Hydro reports that more than 175,000 customers on B.C.’s southwest coast have lost power since Friday.

People across the Central and North Okanagan were also affected for much of the day.

