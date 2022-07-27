Planned power outage for the north side of Chilliwack set for midnight to 6 a.m. on June 10, 2022. (BC Hydro)

Power out for thousands in Vernon

Faulty substation during heat wave

Power is out for most of the city.

More than 16,000 properties are without power according to BC Hydro outage map.

The cause is believed to be due to a faulty substation.

Meanwhile temperatures remain hot and many are now without air conditioning to cool off.

The Morning Star press is also out of power, meaning the paper will be late getting to doorsteps depending on when crews can restore the outage.

Power has been out since 7 p.m. and a crew is on site.

