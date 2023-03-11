A power outage is affecting nearly 3,600 Vernon customers Saturday, March 11, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

A power outage is affecting nearly 3,600 Vernon customers Saturday, March 11, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

UPDATE: Power back on for thousands in Vernon following outage

The power outage started around 10:45 a.m. March 11

Update: 12:49 p.m.

Power has been restored to close to 3,600 residents affected by an outage earlier today, according to BC Hydro.

…………………………………….

Original:

Power is out for thousands of Vernon residents as of Saturday morning.

According to BC Hydro, a power outage is affecting nearly 3,600 customers in a sizeable portion of downtown Vernon, east of South Silversage Lane, north of Mission Road, west of Bodwell Road and south of Desert Drive.

The outage has been in effect since 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Crews are on their way to the scene, according to BC Hydro.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and BC Hydro is investigating.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

READ MORE: Three killed in Vernon house fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

power outagesVernon

Previous story
Conference in Kelowna working to amplify queer voices in rural areas
Next story
Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation following Coldstream house fire

Just Posted

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Fire breaks out in North Okanagan home

Managing the water level of Okanagan Lake presents conflicting challenges which will be part of focus of upcoming online World Water Day forum in Kelowna on March 21. (File photo)
Okanagan Basin Water Board to address valley water issues

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eagles

Golden - Field RCMP (Facebook) Const. McWilliams using a radar gun at the Golden Arena. (Golden - Field RCMP Facebook)
Golden RCMP catch speeders zooming on home ice