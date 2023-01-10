Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

BC Hydro says the outage is due to a transmission circuit failure

Power is out for more than 1,000 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows the power outage affects 859 customers north, south, east and west of Highway 97. Another 189 Westwold properties are without power. Over in Monte Lake and beyond, power is out for 285 customers.

The outage is due to a transmission circuit failure, according to BC Hydro.

Power went off at 10:15 a.m. Crews are currently on site to address the issue.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

READ MORE: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

North Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

Previous story
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Next story
BREAKING: Identities of Nelson officers killed, critically injured in avalanche revealed

Just Posted

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment (@khzny/Twitter)
EDITORIAL: Property tax rates separate from latest assessments

Randall Hopley covers his face as he is taken into his sentencing hearing the courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C. in this photo taken Wednesday, July 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Parole board recommends charge against sex offender Hopley, who abducted Sparwood boy

Traffic backed up at Jack McDonald Snowshed. (DriveBC)
Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

(Photo: Pixabay)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District adds more items to recycling list