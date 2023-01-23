Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote prior to a tentative agreement being reached. (Photo/COPS)

Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote prior to a tentative agreement being reached. (Photo/COPS)

Potential labour deal between Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff

Agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend

There is a tentative deal in the labour dispute between the union representing support staff and Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS).

A news release from COPS says the agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend.

“With the help of a mediator, both parties worked through the weekend to build an agreement and avoid any job action or interruption to services. The professionalism and hard work of all parties involved resulted in a tentative agreement to be ratified over the coming weeks.”

Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote a week ago.

The news release did not provide any details of the tentative agreement.

