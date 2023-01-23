Potential labour deal between Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff

There is a tentative deal in the labour dispute between the union representing support staff and Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS).
A news release from COPS says the agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend.
“With the help of a mediator, both parties worked through the weekend to build an agreement and avoid any job action or interruption to services. The professionalism and hard work of all parties involved resulted in a tentative agreement to be ratified over the coming weeks.”
Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote a week ago.
The news release did not provide any details of the tentative agreement.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Central Okanagan Regional DistrictLabourSchoolsUnion wage deals