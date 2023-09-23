Possible shooting at Penticton gas station

Incident outside of Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)Incident outside of Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Incident outside of Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)Incident outside of Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Incident outside of Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)Incident outside of Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)

One person was taken to hospital, Saturday night (Sept. 23), after reports of shots fired in Penticton.

The incident apparently took place outside the Super Save Gas Station, sometime before 9:30 p.m.

According to a witness, someone had been shot in the face. At least one person was taken to hospital, their condition is not known,

Others on scene said a victim’s vehicle nearly collided with the station’s propane storage tank during the incident.

The gas station on Green Mountain Road has been cordoned off by RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

More to come.

READ MORE: South Okanagan emergency department closes overnight due to doctor shortage

Breaking NewsPenticton shooting

Previous story
B.C. Premier David Eby talks housing, healthcare and more in Vernon

Just Posted

Bridge Creek’s trees near 100 Mile House show their fall colours as leaves fall into the water. (Patrick Davies photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of fall?

Several of the vehicles had to navigate tight squeezes through barrier blocks that prevent larger motorized vehicles at the trail entrances that crossed roadways. Photo: Karen McKinley
Grand Forks ATV Club takes guests for an adventure for Accessible Trails Day

Rainbow trout infected with whirling disease which damages the backbone of the fish causing them to swim in a “whirling” pattern. (Photo: Sascha Hallett, fishpathogens.net)
Suspected whirling disease case threatens fish in Yoho Park

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens new exhibition