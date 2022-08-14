A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

Possible drowning at downtown Kelowna marina

Police and fire searched for the man who fell in near the gas bar

A man is presumed drowned after falling into Okanagan Lake at the downtown Kelowna marina and not resurfacing on Saturday evening.

At 6:50 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface. Kelowna officers, along with Kelowna Fire Department and search and rescue were on scene all evening searching for the man.

Kelowna RCMP had requested the public avoid the area while the search was ongoing. The marina is located off Bernard Avenue.

Capital News will update this story when more information becomes available.

