Merritt RCMP are looking for this white van thatw as at 7-Eleven in Merritt on the evening of Oct. 25, 2022. (Merritt RCMP)

Possible attempted luring at gas station in Merritt

Cops looking for white van

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a van that allegedly was involved in an attempted child luring in Merritt.

Shortly after 6p.m. on Oct. 25, a white panel van with a ladder on the roof pulled into the 7-Eleven station on the corner of Nicola Avenue and Voght Street. The two men in the van then allegedly tried to lure two young girls, who refused before the van took off out of the parking lot east on Nicola.

If you see or recognize the van, Merritt RCMP are asking that you not approach it and call police at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: Kelowna professor hoping to be reunited with laptop

READ MORE: RCMP search for missing woman believed to be in Vernon

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeMerrittRCMP

Previous story
PODCAST.: Turnout for B.C. 2022 municipal elections down from 2018

Just Posted

Rosamund Moore, second from right, poses with family members Justine Keirn, Anika Keirn, and Lachlan Keirn along with Mayor Ron Toyota at the celebratory opening of the Dwight and Rosamund Moore Community Wetland. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston restores reservoir, opens new community wetland

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A group of parrots

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Golden Rockets in action in January, 2022. (Submitted)
Golden Rockets stunned by division rivals, look ahead to pair of games this weekend

(@AppleMusic/Twitter)
Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes