File Photo

Police, tactical team respond to reports of armed man near Revelstoke

The incident has been ongoing since 10 a.m.

Local police and an Emergency Response Team are responding to reports of an armed man in the Revelstoke area.

The Revelstoke RCMP were alerted to a situation involving a ‘distraught’, armed man at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 1) morning.

Senior Media Relations Officer Sgt. Kris Clark said the situation was ‘contained’ by local police, but due to the nature of the incident, the Southeast District RCMP sent an Emergency Response Team to the scene.

While the exact location of the incident is not known, Sgt. Clark said that it happened on the outskirts of town.

Sicamous residents took to social media after seeing ‘lights flashing and sirens blaring’ in their community as the convoy made its way to Revelstoke.

Emergency Response Team officers use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations according to the RCMP.

The situation is still ongoing.

More to come.

READ MORE: Wildfire in Glacier National Park grows to over 600 hectares, fire ban in effect

READ MORE: ‘Let it be known’: Signs needed for Columbia-Shuswap projects

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Foot chase takes down repeat offender in Kelowna
Next story
Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

Just Posted

The Horsethief Creek wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
BC Wildfire Service responding to large Columbia Valley wildfires

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares

Columbia Shuswap Regional District finance manager Jodi Pierce. (File photo)
‘Let it be known’: Signs needed for Columbia-Shuswap projects

This historical photo is of the postal service in Golden, which is the oldest continuous service that the town ever had. The first mail arrived in Golden before the railway in 1884. Yvonne Mercier is the child sitting on the wagon. (Golden Museum and Archives)
From the Golden archives