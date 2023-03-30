Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were back in the Harwood area of Vernon to execute a search warrant Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were back in the Harwood area of Vernon to execute a search warrant Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police swarm Vernon neighbourhood to execute search warrant

The scene is close to where a body was found in a vehicle March 13, but police say the two incidents are unrelated

Police could be seen Thursday morning in Vernon’s Harwood area, but while the scene was close to where a body was found in a car earlier this month, Thursday’s police presence was for an unrelated matter.

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment were in the area of 20th Street “on a separate, unrelated matter and were executing a search warrant at a residence,” says media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

Finn said police have no further information to release at this time.

On March 13, a body was discovered by police in the 4600 block of 20th Street. Finn said the file is still open and the investigator has not provided any updates on the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Emergency Response Team catches break and enter suspect in Greenwood

READ MORE: Fire that destroyed truck in Vernon deemed suspicious

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

PoliceRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap non-profit committed to building healthy, active and physically literate communities
Next story
Kamloops councillor seeks to ban drug use in city parks

Just Posted

Lady Gaga was captured carrying a Kilner Goods bag from an Okanagan designer while on the set of Joker 2. (La Maison Gaga/Instagram)
No Joke: Lady Gaga sports Okanagan designer’s one-of-a-kind leather bag

Grand Forks emergency services put out five separate fires on March 23 and 24.
Series of suspicious Grand Forks fires have two separate causes, say RCMP

Tyson Rettle, founder of Braille Mountain Initiative. (Great Canadian Heli-Skiing)
Two blind skiers take on Rogers Pass west of Golden

At left is the CP Style Book from 1957. At right is the 19th edition of the Canadian Press Stylebook from 2021. Canadian Press style is used by most English-language newspapers and media outlets in Canada. While details have changed, the principles in these books have remained consistent. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
COLUMN: A piece of newspaper history

Pop-up banner image