Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Police step up patrols in Sorrento after man reportedly beaten unconscious

Victim reportedly beaten, left unconscious and bleeding in parking lot

  • May. 24, 2022 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Chase RCMP will be stepping up patrols at a Sorrento business following a reported assault.

On May 11, around 2:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a media release that a man had been reportedly beaten and was unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm where he received treatment for head injuries.

Investigating officers interviewed witnesses and determined individuals involved in the assault had fled before police arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” said Kennedy, adding police are investigating and expect to forward charge recommendations to Crown counsel.

“Neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future,” said Kennedy.

Read more: Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Read more: Spike belt deployed after truck driver fails to stop for RCMP in the Shuswap

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap

Previous story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for B.C. resident
Next story
Texas governor: 15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead

Just Posted

Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden in November 2019. He has been the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke since 2017 and just introduced a new Private Member’s Bill to help reclaim Indigenous names, inspired by a letter written to him by a Golden student. (Claire Palmer photo) Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden in November. He has been the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke since 2017 and will be seeking re-election in the upcoming election. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden student inspires Bill to reclaim Indigenous names

Water boil advisory in Golden.
Boil Water Advisory for Selkirk Heights and Bears Paw Heights in Golden

The Environment Canada forecast for spring.
Cooler temperatures persist in Golden heading into summer

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Primates lay their heads somewhere new