Police stats in Summerland lower than in rest of region

Policing figures showed a decline in the number and rates of incidents in Summerland over the past year, according to recently released information from Statistics Canada.

The incident-based crime statistics report, which covers annual figures from 1998 to 2022, was released July 27.

These numbers show the number of incidents, the rates and the number of people charged. However, they do not break down police activity to categories such as property crimes and violent crimes.

According to the statistics, there were 697 incidents in 2022. This is down considerably from the 922 incidents in 2021, and also lower than the numbers from 2018, 2019 or 2020.

The rate of incidents is significantly lower than in past years, and showed a decrease of almost 25 per cent from the 2021 figures.

When the rate of incidents is calculated based on 100,000 population, Summerland’s statistics are lower than other detachments in the South Okanagan Similkameen, and also lower than the provincial average.

Summerland had a rate of 5,395.57 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to 8,847.14 for Princeton, 7,905.14 for Keremeos, 7,982.14 for Osoyoos, 7,812.78 for Oliver and 20,588.79 for Penticton. The provincial average was 8,138.63 incidents per 100,000 people.

In 2022, there were 52 unfounded incidents in Summerland, down from 80 the year previously.

A total of 49 people were charged in 2022. This is the lowest number in the past five years, and significantly lower than in 2020, when 127 people were charged. Those charged in 2022 included 48 adults and one youth.

RCMP detachments also track policing trends, breaking down numbers by categories which are shared on a quarterly basis with municipal and regional governments.

In 2022, there were 130 violent crime incidents reported, down from 184 in 2021 and 142 in 2020. During 2022, there were 394 property crime incidents reported to police, down from 463 in 2021 and 407 in 2020.

