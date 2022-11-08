Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police searching for missing Vernon teen

Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6

Police in Vernon are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on the evening of Nov. 6.

Stephenson is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stephenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Four people ejected in Highway 3 crash near Princeton and dog killed

READ MORE: Sketch of alleged attempted Vernon child abduction suspect released

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing personVernon

Previous story
Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts
Next story
Insufficient maintenance contributed to fatal sinking of B.C.’s Arctic Fox II: report

Just Posted

A Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society staff member and volunteer deadhead Yellow Flag Iris on Little White Lake in June 2022. (Contributed)
Invasion of the Iris: Shuswap invasive species project ongoing

The Rockets coming up against the Border Bruins last season. (Photo by Laurie Tritschler)
Golden Rockets come up short against league-leading Border Bruins

Boo tucking in for a nap. (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort)
Boo the bear enjoys Kicking Horse Mountain’s first snowfall

Golden dusted by snow. (Town of Golden)
Golden prepares for winter