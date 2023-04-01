Ian Wilson, 51, has been missing since Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Ian Wilson, 51, has been missing since Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police search for missing Kelowna man

Ian Wilson, 51, has been missing since Wednesday. He drives a red 2019 Honda Civic

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help locating Kelowna man Ian Wilson, 51, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Wilson was last seen March 29 around 3 p.m. when he departed from work in Kelowna.

Wilson is a Caucasian man standing six-foot-five and weighing 232 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He drives a 2019 red Honda Civic with the words URDREAMING.ORG in white lettering along the back window. Police released a photo of the same model.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Wilson, the yare asking the public to keep an eye out for him and his vehicle.

“Police and family are concerned for Ian’s well being adding this is out of character for him” said Corp. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

