A 41-year-old man was found with severe burns in downtown Vernon Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police search for answers after man found with severe burns in Vernon

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious burns in downtown Vernon Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2800 block of 35th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 18, where BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon Fire Rescue Services had responded to assist the man.

The 41-year-old man suffered severe burns to a large portion of his body. He was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“The cause of the man’s burns and the circumstances leading to his injuries have not yet been determined,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“We are seeking any information from the public that will assist us in furthering our investigation. Anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious, is asked to come forward and contact police,” Terleski added. “We are also asking businesses and residences in the area who have video surveillance to review it and report anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information or footage related to the investigation who has note yet spoken to police is asked to call 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-16761

