(Photo - RCMP/Contributed)

Police officer involved in early-morning West Kelowna car crash

The collision occurred just before 1 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a car crash involving a police officer that happened early Saturday morning (May 7) at Main Street and Hoskins Road.

Just before 1 a.m., an officer driving a marked vehicle was struck on Main Street by a black Dodge Durango that went through a stop sign. After hitting the police car, the Durango ran into a restaurant on the 2400-block of Main Street.

“The police officer sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb from Kelowna RCMP.

“At the time of the collision, the officer was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe sustained significant front-end damage when was t-boned by the Dodge Durango. The officer has since been released from hospital and we are grateful they were not seriously injured as this collision could have been much more serious”.

The business also received significant damage before the Durango stopped inside the establishment.

A 30-year-old male was arrested on scene for impaired operation and was released when sober. He will appear in court at a later date and could face other charges related to the arrest. The passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old male, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Impaired driving puts people and property at risk and is 100 per cent preventable,” said Lobb. “The Kelowna RCMP reminds our community to always plan ahead and arrange a safe ride.”

The investigation is ongoing.

