IHIT investigating at house in Fraser Heights where three people were found dead on Monday, Jan. 9. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Police not prepared to declare deaths of 3 Surrey family members murder-suicide

Coroner has yet to provide a cause of death

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is not prepared to declare the deaths of three members of a family in Fraser Heights earlier this week to have been a case of murder-suicide.

“It appears that way, though we are not ruling out any possibility before a proper investigation is completed,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti told the Now-Leader on Thursday. “I can’t confirm it’s a murder-suicide, as we are still investigating and the Coroner has yet to provide a cause of death.”

The bodies of 56 year-old Xiao Yan Zhen, 58 year-old Li Li and 24 year-old Daniel Li were found inside their family home at 15636 112 Ave., shortly after noon on Monday, Jan. 9.

Pierotti said a statement contained in a press release IHIT issued Thursday was “provided by an extended family member. I don’t know the exact relationship.”

The statement, from Zhijun Li, included a request for privacy.

“When we heard the tragic news, we were strongly shocked with profound sadness,” it reads. “In our memory they were a happy family, loving each other. Thanks to police and all who provide us with support and help.”


