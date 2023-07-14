A 63-year-old Vernon man died while learning to paraglide during a Freedom Paragliding School lesson near Lumby Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Freedom Flight Park/Facebook)

Police investigating Vernon man’s paragliding death

A 63-year-old Vernon man fell to his death during a paragliding flight Thursday morning

Police are investigating the death of a man who was paragliding near Lumby Thursday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report about the tragic incident at the Freedom Flight Park in the 200 block of Mabel Lake Road around 8 a.m. July 13.

Officers attended the location to find B.C. Emergency Health Service personnel providing medical attention to an unresponsive man in a field.

“Sadly, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the RCMP said in a media release.

The investigation has so far found that a 63-year-old Vernon man, who was an experienced hang-gliding pilot, began a paragliding flight when he suddenly and unexpectedly fell to the ground shortly after takeoff.

This is an incredibly tragic event and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

No criminality is suspected and the B.C. Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation.

Police did not release the identity of the man and have no additional information to release at this time.

Dave Underwood, owner of Freedom Paragliding School Ltd. that operates at the Freedom Flight Park, told The Morning Star the man fell about 25 feet during a solo training flight.

