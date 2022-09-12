The investigation is ongoing. (News Bulletin file photo)

The investigation is ongoing. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police incident shuts down Mt 7 mountain biking trails, paraglide launch

They are closed to the public until further notice

All mountain biking trails and the Paragliding Launchpad on Mount 7 are closed to the public until further notice, as Golden-Field RCMP investigate a ‘suspicious incident’ that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on Sunday morning.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public.

No further information is available at this time, but police will release updates as the investigation develops.

The investigation will be conducted along with the South East District Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Trails are closed from the Bush Party trail and anything lateral to, near or above it. All adjoining trails to Bowle-Evans Drive, such as Berminator, Bush Party and 7 Up, are closed. Trails below Selkirk Hill are still open.

RCMP are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

RCMP

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP looking to identify break-and-enter suspect
Next story
Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

Just Posted

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

The investigation is ongoing. (News Bulletin file photo)
Police incident shuts down Mt 7 mountain biking trails, paraglide launch

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

Do you know where the Granny Smith apple originated? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?