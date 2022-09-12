Police incident shuts down Mt 7 mountain biking trails, paraglide launch

They are closed to the public until further notice

All mountain biking trails and the Paragliding Launchpad on Mount 7 are closed to the public until further notice, as Golden-Field RCMP investigate a ‘suspicious incident’ that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on Sunday morning.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public.

No further information is available at this time, but police will release updates as the investigation develops.

The investigation will be conducted along with the South East District Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Trails are closed from the Bush Party trail and anything lateral to, near or above it. All adjoining trails to Bowle-Evans Drive, such as Berminator, Bush Party and 7 Up, are closed. Trails below Selkirk Hill are still open.

RCMP are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

