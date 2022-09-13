Police have closed Highway 3 near Keremeos since early Tuesday morning. No estimate when it will re-open. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

Police have closed Highway 3 near Keremeos since early Tuesday morning. No estimate when it will re-open. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

Police incident closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Highway is closed in both directions between Hedley and Keremeos

Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos is closed in both directions for a police incident Tuesday morning.

There is heavy police presence near the Sunkatcher’s RV park, off Highway 3. People on social media who live in the area say there may have been a shooting.

The Penticton Western News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

According to DriveBC, there are no estimated time of re-opening the highway.

READ MORE: Logging truck jumps guard rail, submerged in Penticton channel

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Wildfire smoke from B.C. and U.S. spreads east as several blazes still uncontained
Next story
Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

The investigation is ongoing. (News Bulletin file photo)
Golden’s Mt 7 mountain biking trails, paraglide launch open after RCMP incident

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan