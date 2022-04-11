RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Police dog helps North Okanagan standoff end safely

A large number of RCMP resources called to Bobby Burns Road area

Police intervention brought about the safe conclusion to a standoff involving an armed and barricaded subject near Lumby Sunday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called to assist with a situation involving a man in mental health crisis threatening to harm himself April 10 at 8 a.m.

Officers were led to a rural property near Bobby Burns Road where the man, believed to be armed with a firearm, had barricaded himself inside a building.

Officers established a containment area and additional, specialized RCMP resources were called to the scene to assist.

“Police continued attempts to call out the man so he could safely be arrested. After several hours, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the man exited a building and members of the Emergency Response Team, with the assistance of an RCMP Police Dog Services, safely took the man into custody,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “To ensure the safety of the public, our response necessitated restricting access to the area and we want to thank the public for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve this situation.”

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to a hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

