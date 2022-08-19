Police cruisers crushed by tree in Vernon

Large branch came down on several vehicles in police parking lot

Several RCMP vehicles were damaged after a large tree branch came down Thursday night in a city parking lot. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A tree that fell overnight in a city parking lot crushed at least one RCMP cruiser and damaged several others.

A witness reported seeing a tree on top of a police SUV, caving in the front of the vehicle and damaging another Aug. 18.

“Looking at it I believe the limb had become rotten and eventually the weight caused it to fall,” said Cpl. Neil Body, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “Luckily nobody was injured but there was some damage done to four parked police vehicles.”

The large branch of the tree, in the RCMP and city staff parking lot, was chopped up Friday morning.

