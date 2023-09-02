Police deployed a spike belt to stop a suspect in a chase Aug. 31. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP file photo)

Police deployed a spike belt to stop a suspect in a chase Aug. 31. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP file photo)

Police chase Vernon man down Westside in alleged gun incident

Spike belt used, suspect still flees but later caught up with

An early morning weapons complaint led to a police chase down Westside Road Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to an incident where a man allegedly threatened another person with a firearm shortly after 12 a.m. Aug. 31.

The suspect left the Pebble Park Lane property in a white vehicle and multiple officers responded, including the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

“The vehicle was located and as police initiated contact, it fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

A spike belt was rolled out and successfully disabled the vehicle which was later found abandoned in an open area.

“The suspect, who was known to police, was not located at the time,” said Terleski. “Efforts to locate the man continued and he was later located and arrested without incident.”

The 30-year old Vernon man remains in custody awaiting an initial appearance in court.

CrimeNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

