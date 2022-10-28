Police seized a number of guns and ammunition from a Westside Road property while executing a search warrant Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police arrest suspect, seize guns after searching North Okanagan property

A 65-year-old man was arrested Thursday and was later released from custody

A Vernon man is facing a number of charges after police seized multiple guns at a rural North Okanagan property yesterday.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 1 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 12000 block of Westside Road in Vernon, according to an RCMP media release.

The warrant was part of an ongoing firearms investigation and led to a number of guns and ammunition being seized from the home.

A man was arrested and later released from custody. The 65-year-old man faces a number of potential firearms related offences and is expected to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Police officers were assisted by the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team. The investigation is ongoing.

