Actor, musician, activist and philanthropist Tom Jackson. (Rafal Wegiel photo)

PODCAST: Tom Jackson challenges us all to be kinder and help one another

TODAY IN B.C.: Actor, musician, activist and philanthropist makes positive impact

Host Peter McCully chats with Tom Jackson, an actor, musician, activist and philanthropist as he was in British Columbia recently performing in concert on Vancouver Island.

Jackson has dedicated himself to philanthropy and humanitarian work. He is the founder of the annual Huron Carole concert series, which has raised more than $250 million for social services. His unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society has earned him numerous accolades and recognition, including the Companion of the Order of Canada.

“If part of your DNA is helping others, you are guaranteed success,” said Jackson. “Doesn’t matter what field you’re in, if that’s part of your makeup, you’ll be more successful in your field than you can ever dream of. That’s the one thing that I’ve learned. The second thing? ‘You can teach that’. You don’t have to teach a child kindness. You only need to be kind.”

Jackson’s music often explores themes of love, hope and the challenges faced by Indigenous communities in Canada. Through his music, he has become a prominent advocate for Indigenous rights and a voice for marginalized communities.

Beyond his musical talents, Jackson has also made a name for himself as an accomplished actor. He has appeared in numerous film and television productions, showcasing his versatility and range as a performer. One of his most notable roles was in the hit Canadian series North of 60, where he portrayed Chief Peter Kenidi, a character that resonated with audiences and earned him widespread acclaim.

The actor co-stars in Sullivan’s Crossing, which has been renewed for a second season and will be distributed to the U.S. and abroad.

Jackson tells host McCully about sitting in the captain’s chair in Star Trek, and starring along Liam Neeson in the movie Cold Pursuit.

