Kiff Mowatt. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Seeing Double, Duplex homes and lifestyle benefits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Doubling down on a housing type not readily allowed in all Metro Vancouver municipalities has Kiff Mowat of Davenport Homes and his brother Cam seeing double. These brothers know first-hand how a duplex can provide an affordable approach to living in a ground-oriented home.

‘When building a duplex, multiply as much of the design and planning possible to realize efficiencies. Recognize you are not building a custom home and work to stay within the parameters to help maintain your budget,’ says Kiff Mowat.

Listen in as Jennifer-Lee and Mike from Measure Twice, Cut Once learn about the brothers’ journey from living in condos, to building a duplex with suites, to house four families.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Kelowna crews extinguish vehicle fire on Highland Drive, Kelowna
Next story
B.C. floats $100M to protect provincial watersheds

Just Posted

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. RCMP handout.
Creston RCMP searching for man on warrant with 32 charges

Ishadiah Flores, Okanagan College electronics engineering technology student, works on equipment in class. (OC image)
Okanagan College gets a jolt in electronic donation

Roxy Coatesworth (BC Alpine Newsroom)
Team BC skier Roxy Coatesworth brings the Gold to Golden

Okanagan girls wrap up B.C. basketball tourney