Co-host Jennifer-Lee Gunsen. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Prefab-ulous, panelized wall systems

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Extending the life of a traditional prefab Pan-Abode home with state-of-the-art factory-built panelized wall systems brings together 60 plus years of building science in one award-winning renovation.

Steve Kemp of Kemp Construction joins Mike and Jennifer-Lee on Measure Twice, Cut Once to explore whole-home renovations using state-of-the-art building science.

‘Panelized wall systems help to control the pricing and the time frame to build or renovate your home, saving you money. While the foundation is getting built, the walls are being built in a factory,’ says Kemp.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to ‘Freedom Convoy’ origin: report
Next story
‘Helped me rejuvenate my soul:’ Inmates in Yellowknife learn trapping, outdoor skills

Just Posted

Teck’s Elkview Operations is one of four steelmaking coal locations in the Elk Valley. (Teck website)
Teck Resources to split company and spin off steelmaking coal business

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Kootenay East Regional Hospital District approves 2023 budget

The Scotch Creek Transfer Station includes one of nine rural recycling depots within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that could be financially impacted by changes proposed by RecycleBC. (CSRD image)
Cost of operating 9 recycling depots may fall directly on Columbia-Shuswap taxpayers

National Heritage Week takes place Feb. 20-26, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna not always the hub: National Heritage Week starts tomorrow