Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Framed! Interior Design Planning

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Interior Design choices impact all facets of homebuilding. More than just surface material, Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design, frames her home design journey with wisdom, insight and finding that golden thread.

Co-hosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

