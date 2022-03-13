Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

Nanaimo’s Kenna Deo chats with ‘Wall of Chefs’ host Noah Cappe while competing on the Food Network Canada culinary competition TV show. (Photo courtesy Katia Taylor/Food Network Canada)

PODCAST: B.C.’s Kenna Deo wins ‘Wall of Chefs’ competition on Food Network

Today in B.C.: Contest for home cooks awards $10,000 prize

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

For our latest installment, host Peter McCully chats with Kenna Deo of Nanaimo, a recent winner in the Wall of Chefs competition for Home Cooks on the Food Network.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

LISTEN: Lengendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares musical memories

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

cookingMovies and TVPodcastsvancouverisland

Previous story
B.C. boy gets his big acting break with Super Bowl ad
Next story
Dolly Parton to Rock Hall of Fame: Thanks but no thanks

Just Posted

RCMP are offering ‘street smart’ tips on how to protect kids, after a potential child luring incident in Golden on Thursday. (RCMP photo)
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden

John Manuel has been recognized at March’s Climate Champion. (Wildsight photo)
John Manuel chosen as March Climate Champion

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time is here

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace