Platinum Jubilee pin recipients honoured last week

Davene Dunn, Penelope Shapperd and Devon McCarthy were all presented with Platinum Jubilee pins by MP Rob Morrison last week.

Dunn, a long time resident of the Kootenay-Columbia riding, was the youngest Notary Public at age 23, working in Cranbrook, Kimberley and Golden over the years, according to her nomination. She is a pivotal part of the Métis Nation Columbia River Society and is also a member of the Golden’ Women’s Resource Centre and the I Love First People’s (ILFP) Golden Chapter.

Shapperd was instrumental in the design and planning of the rose garden at Abbeyfield House in Golden. Since its inception in the 90’s, she has spearheaded all the planting and maintenance of the garden, alongside a changing group of dedicated volunteers. Prior to her retirement, she and her husband were partners in the local hardware store.

McCarthy was the youngest recipient and is involved with the local army cadets and is a current member of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Prior to coming to Golden, he volunteered with both the Abbotsford Police Department, as well as the community police. He has dedicated countless hours to the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, both as a commissioned officer of the CAF and as a volunteer.

McCarthy is also the recipient of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Golden Award and aspire to help the youth of Golden achieve this as well.

The pins have seven maple leafs and seven pearls around the outside for the 7o years that the Queen has been reigning.

