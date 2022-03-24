Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Planned avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 will be closed for two hours

Planned avalanche control work on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will affect travellers this afternoon (March 24).

Work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Jumping Creek Rd for 12.7 km will begin at 12:00 p.m. (PDT) and continue until 2:30 p.m. (PDT).

The road will be closed with no detour available.

