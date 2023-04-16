PHOTOS: Winners announced at Okanagan Fest of Ale for best beer, cider

Brodo’s Cannery Darkling Stout beer brownines with a whisky cream chees and brown butter milk crumbs were served up at the Fest of Ale. Summerland’s s Heritage Cider won for their Tuesday’s Original. (Facebook) Oliver’s Firehall Brewery won Judge’s choice for their Mutual Aid Imperial Stout at the 2023 Fest of Ale. (Facebook) Best food went to Brodo’s Kitchen in Penticton, no doubt for their beer brownie topped with whisky cream cheese and beer butter milk crumbs. (Fest of Ale)

The masses of people who tasted at this year’s hugely successful Fest of Ale have spoken. The Okanagan Fest of Ale’s 2023 People’s Choice awards were announced at the end of the day Saturday with Best Beer going to a Kelowna brewery.

Four South Okanagan breweries and cideries took home hardware at the Fest of Ale.

BEST BEER:

Copper Brewing for their Lemon Drop Sour

BEST FOOD:

Taste Brodo, Penticton’s own award-winning restaurant who served up Chicago style sandwiches dipped in IPA au jus with a dessert of Cannery Darkling Stout beer brownies with a whisky cream cheese and brown butter milk crumbs.

BEST CIDER:

Summerland’s Heritage Cider won for their Tuesday’s Original

From Victoria to Kelowna and up to Prince George, some of the most beloved beers and ciders could be tasted in Penticton this weekend.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale returned indoors and outdoors at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.

Around 10,000 people on both days were seen at the event, taking in its 75 craft beer vendors, 13 unique food stands and live music.

BEST IN CLASS

Ferdinand Vienna Lager by Strange Fellows Brewing

Light Duty Lager at Highway 97 in Penticton

Sunkissed Apricot Wheat Ale from Lakesider beer

Nautical Nonsense Slackwater Brewing

London Fog Mild Ale at Smithers Brewing

Belgian and French Ales

Mountain Bluebird Belgian Wit at Lillooet Beer

*Local Honourable Mentions

Oliver’s Firehall Brewery’s Mutual Aid Imperial Stout

Cucumber Mint Cider Howling Moon Cider

JUDGES CHOICE – BEST IN SHOW

Mutual Aid Imperial Stout from Firehall Brewery

