PHOTOS: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside campsite fire investigated

Hosts at Evely Campground lost everything in an early morning fire July 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) A couple of burned bicycles lay amongst the charred remains of a camp host RV, truck and car off Westside Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site on Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)

A pair of B.C. park officers are looking to get back on their feet after losing it all.

Tiffany and Michael Roberts were taken to hospital after an Evely Recreation Site fire in the early hours of Wednesday, July 6, both of whom were sleeping when the flames sparked, destroying their travel trailer, a truck and a car.

Their two dogs and cat did not make it out alive.

“Somehow Tiffany woke up and managed to get Michael out before it got fully engulfed,” said Eric Clark, who has started a GoFundMe for the couple, following what he calls a “suspicious” fire.

“Tiffany broke her hand trying to break a window to get them out. Naked and scared, they were given clothes by other campers. They lost everything…their vehicles burned, no phones, no ID, nothing left.”

The online fundraiser has collected more than $8,000 by Wednesday afternoon, close to the $10,000 goal. You can donate gofundme.com/f/help-for-tiffany-and-michael.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation. North Westside Fire Rescue was able to knock down the fire, which had also spread to neighbouring trees.

RCMP are investigating but no determination has yet been made as to whether the fire is suspicious or criminal in nature.

READ MORE: Two taken to hospital in North Westside fire

READ MORE: Former Kelowna news anchor tosses hat in ring for city council

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelownafire