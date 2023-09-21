PHOTOS: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens new exhibition

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (RVAC) is set to welcome its latest exhibition on Thursday (Sept. 21), welcoming three new artists into the gallery.

The last exhibition ended earlier in September. It featured the works of Alexandra Goodall and Danielle Savage, Sarah Hope, Ariel Plant, and Sophie Rose. Now, the gallery will open its doors to three new artists for the remainder of the month. The newest exhibition is a mixture of styles, ranging from watercolour to comics.

RVAC has the unique opportunity to showcase Robert S. Wright’s life’s work in the main gallery of the visual arts centre. With work spanning from the 1940s to 2023, Wright’s work is as varied as the mediums he uses.

“I’ve had a pretty eclectic career,” said Wright.

Having worked within the art industry for several decades, Wright has made a living from his artistic works. The pieces in the gallery are largely passion projects that Wright took on. He used the projects as a way to clear his head and try something different from the commercial work he often did.

Wright’s work includes more than 65 pieces over the course of 90 years as an artist, giving viewers a visual time capsule to peruse. Still, the selection at RVAC is only half of his works. Wright explained that the rest can be found in a variety of places from Ontario to Scotland.

kfarrell.’s work is also among the latest exhibitions at the visual arts centre. The comic-filled gallery was described as ‘politically charged’ with ‘adult themes and subject matter’. Viewer discretion may be advised for this eye-popping exhibit that RVAC curators said will leave you either ‘giggling or offended’.

Finally, the latest RVAC exhibition also includes the works of local up and coming artist, Maureen Moore.

Moore’s work focuses on floral themes in a variety of mediums. Whether its canvas or denim, Moore’s work appears on a bit of everything.

The artist has been an active participant in other RVAC members’ shows and has demonstrated close attention to detail. This will be Moore’s first solo exhibition, but her work was selected as part of the ‘Anything Goes Fundraiser’ for auction.

The latest exhibition will run from Thursday, Sept 21 to Sunday Oct. 15.

Revelstoke