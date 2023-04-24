PHOTOS: Penticton fire that destroyed 2 trailers under investigation

A three alarm fire erupted in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road Sunday, destroying two trailers and other items. (Mike Biden photo) Mike Biden photo Mike Biden photo Black smoke could be seen from all over Penticton on Sunday afternoon. (Tracey Anderson photo) A fire erupted in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road Sunday, destroying two trailers and other items. (Mike Biden photo) A fire erupted in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road Sunday, destroying two trailers and other items. (Mike Biden photo) A three alarm fire erupted in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road Sunday, destroying two trailers and other items. (Mike Biden photo)

The cause of Sunday’s fire that sent up a huge plume of black smoke and destroyed two trailers is under investigation by the Penticton Indian Band fire department.

Around 4:15 p.m., black smoke filled the sky coming from behind the Feedway in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road.

Both Penticton Fire and Penticton Indian Band fire departments arrived on scene quickly. Third alarm resources were required for such a large fire, said Penticton Fire.

The blaze destroyed two trailers, dozens of wine barrels, some tires and wood posts and other debris in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road, said assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

“We had strong northbound winds so that assisted with fire spread along with embers,” said Trupp. BC Wildfire Service was also on scene to patrol the surrounding area in case the embers caused any fires in the surrounding brush.

Fortis was on scene to disconnect power as a power line was above the main fire area. Heavy equipment arrived to pull apart the debris and the fire scene was turned over to PIB fire department later Sunday evening.

