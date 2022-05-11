Photos: Fire rips through Penticton Toyota dealership

A blaze broke out at the Penticton Toyota dealership about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived on the scene as plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the air.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
TOYOTA FIRE pic.twitter.com/GvibJkkzMb
— Penticton Fire Photographer – Mike Biden (@FireBiden) May 11, 2022
As crews remain on scene mopping up the fire traffic along Skaha Lake Road between Brandon Avenue and Kinney Avenue is currently closed.
The full extent of the damage to the dealership is not currently known.
More details to come.
