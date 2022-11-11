(Photo by Kelsey Yates)

PHOTOS: Creston remembers

Residents gathered to pay their respects on Nov. 11

The Creston Legion Branch #29 hosted the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 to honour the lives lost to the atrocities of war.

Following the morning service led by Reverend Harry Haberstock, dozens of Creston residents donned their red poppies and stood outside to show their respects in the gloomy weather.

A parade including Legion members, cadets, the RCMP, and Creston Fire Rescue marched down the street at 10:45 a.m.

The classic songs of remembrance filled the air – Brian O’Neil performed The Lament on bagpipes and Poul Christensen played The Last Post and Rouse on trumpet.

Local dignitaries shared songs, poems, and speeches, followed by two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. while the Creston Flying Club flew overhead.

To close the ceremony, wreathes were laid at the foot of the cenotaph to commemorate those who have served.

(Photos by Kelsey Yates/Creston Valley Advance)

(Photo by Kelsey Yates)

