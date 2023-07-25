PHOTOS: Chaotic wind destroys beaver dam, beaches boats in Lake Country

A tree broke and fell into the intersection of Okanagan Centre Road West and Fifth Street in Lake Country because of heavy winds that occurred throughout the Central Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The heavy winds beached a couple boats in Lake Country. (Chris Hill/Contributed) The heavy winds beached a couple boats in Lake Country. (Chris Hill/Contributed) The heavy winds destroyed a beaver dam at the Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park boat launch in Lake Country. (Chris Hill/Contributed) The heavy winds destroyed a beaver dam at the Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park boat launch in Lake Country. (Chris Hill/Contributed) The strong winds also caused a boat to partially sink. (Shauna Fentiman Reid/Facebook)

The overnight wind on Monday caused has caused some havoc in Lake Country.

A tree was found fallen into the intersection of Okanagan Centre Road West and Fifth Street Tuesday morning as debris was spread along most of the road.

The wind also pushed boats onto the shore and destroyed the beaver dam at the Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park boat launch.

Two small power outages are in Lake Country as well, but it is undetermined if they were caused by wind or not. Both are under investigation.

The other side of Okanagan Lake has more issues with power outages. The wind blew a tree onto power lines, causing 1,378 BC Hydro customers to currently be without power. Ranging along Westside Road, from Killiney Beach to south of Caesars, power has been out since 10:17 p.m. Monday night, July 24.

READ MORE: More time given to Kelowna public to ponder borrowing $241M for recreation

READ MORE: Crews use creek water to knock down Kelowna Rail Trail fire

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. windstormBoatingKelownaLake CountryPhotos of the Day