PHOTOS: Burton Cummings rocks the lake in Kelowna

Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Caity Henry/Capital News)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Christine Esovoloff/Capital News)

Downtown Kelowna was rockin’ with some heavy-hitting acts at Prospera Place last weekend.

The Rock the Lake music festival brought the tunes to the arena’s parking lot from Aug. 11-13, with acts like Finger Eleven, Death From Above 1979, Big Wreck and more.

It all culminated in a performance from Canadian music legend Burton Cummings.

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Fest packed for 54-40 concert

READ MORE: Hot, sunny week ahead for Okanagan

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLive musicOkanagan

Previous story
Oliver hospital’s emergency department closing overnight again
Next story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

Just Posted

Parson residents say the new Canada Post mailboxes located on a double-yellow line area of the road between Golden and Cranbrook are difficult to access. (Photo contributed)
Parsons residents ‘You’ve got mail’ in Golden

A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok at the Legislature. Bulletin file
MLA Minute: Can B.C. deliver the dream?