Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

Donations can be dropped off at the Kamloops, Merritt or Kelowna hospital

People involved in the Ebus crash on Highway 97C that killed four people on Christmas Eve are asking for cellphones to communicate with loved ones.

A woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said that her father is having difficulty staying in contact with the family, since passengers on the bus were separated from their belongings in the rollover.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 4 dead on-scene after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

“They lost everything in the bus.”

Her father is currently in the Kamloops hospital.

She said that it would be helpful if people could donate spare phones or prepaid phones for people to use while in the hospital. She said that the patients would also appreciate cozy blankets.

There are still eight people in hospital in Kelowna, Kamloops and Merritt.

Fifty-three people were taken to hospital immediately after the incident and 36 people were treated for injuries.

People looking to help those impacted by the crash and hospital staff who are working “on overdrive,” can bring donations of cellphones, food or blankets to their local hospital, said Allison Ramchuk, CEO of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Additionally, people travelling to visit their loved ones in hospital should contact JoeAnna’s House for additional support and housing while in Kelowna.

“Thank you to the first responders, health care workers and everyone providing support,” said Tom Jezerrsek, President of Ebus.

“I would like to extend our deepest condolences to families and loved ones so heavily impacted by this tragic event. Our thoughts and sympathy are with those injured and grieving at this time. We will continue cooperating with RCMP in their investigation and communicate information when able,” said Jezerrsek.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of KelownaHighway 97KamloopsOkanagan