A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)

Phone scam still circulating in Penticton, city warns

Residents are still receiving calls demanding immediate payment of their utilities, the city says

Penticton residents are once again being warned of a telephone scam demanding immediate payment of their utility accounts.

For the second time in as many months, the city is reminding people they do not take payments over the phone following reports that some residents are still receiving the calls.

Although the city does use an automated phone system, officials say never do they ask for banking, credit or other personal information.

The city issued its latest warning Thursday, Feb. 9.

People are encouraged to call 250-490-2489 or email utilities@penticton.ca for more information.

