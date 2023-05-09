Jordan Peterson. (Facebook)

Jordan Peterson. (Facebook)

Petition in support of Jordan Peterson’s Kelowna tour stop

‘Free speech is one of the most important pillars of democracy’

There is now an online petition asking Kelowna council to support Jordan Peterson’s stop in the city on May 26 as part of his Beyond Order tour.

“Free speech is one of the most important pillars of democracy,” reads the petition started by Ryan Patterson.

”It is the fundamental right of every individual to express their thoughts, ideas, and beliefs without any fear of persecution or punishment.”

The petition comes a day after another called on Mayor Tom Dyas and council to cancel Peterson’s appearance.

READ MORE: Petition seeks to cancel Kelowna tour stop by controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson

In supporting Peterson, the latest petition claims his message about the importance of free speech is particularly relevant today.

“In an era where cancel culture is rampant, it is increasingly challenging to express one’s opinion without fear of retribution.

If you support the freedom to discuss and debate, and think without blaming or chastising others, then why not support Jordan Peterson or anyone who wants to speak in public in Kelowna.”

The petition can be found at change.org.

There are two protests being organized against Peterson’s event. One is planned for May 19 at city hall, and the other is May 26 at Prospera Place.

Capital News has reached out to the City of Kelowna and GSL Group, which operates Prospera Place, for comment and has received the following emailed statement from the city:

“Prospera Place is operated by GSL Group of Vancouver. The City of Kelowna does not regulate what performers the company chooses to bring into the arena.”

GLS Group has yet to respond.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Jordan PetersonKelownaprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High temperatures in B.C. pose ‘threat of new wildfires,’ wildfire service warns
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found

Just Posted

Leo Grillmair, guide, former manager of CMH Bugaboos Lodge, with Bugaboo Spire in background, Purcell Range, BC. (CMH Heli/Pat Morrow)
Canadian Mountain Holidays founder dies at 92

BC Air Quality website reveals that for many days in 2022, the air quality in Golden was poor. (BC Wildfire)
Concerns swirl over Golden’s air quality

The Town of Golden is reminding residents to abide by local watering bylaws. Automatic sprinkler systems, like the one pictured, are only to be used between midnight to 6:00 A.M. on the home’s designated watering days. Black Press File Photo
Just in time for summer: Golden reminds residents of watering by-laws

This historic photo is of of Charlie Warren's car that he used to take visitors up and down the valley. They wouldn't have had to use signals yet. The photo was taken sometime around 1923. ~Golden Museum and Archives
From the archives

Pop-up banner image