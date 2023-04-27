(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian

Enterprise Way closed at Leckie Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road early Thursday morning.

Personal items and a shopping cart were strewn across the road following the collision that happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Tire marks can be seen on the road.

Police have closed a Enterprise between Leckie Rd and Banks Rd. while investigating the scene.

Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter near the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.

RCMP have said that there is no concern for public safety.

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

More to come.

