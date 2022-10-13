(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

People with autism wanted for research study in Okanagan

The study is taking place in 32 locations across Canada, the United States, and Australia

Okanagan Clinical Trails is seeking help for one of their ongoing studies.

The Kelowna-based medical research company is looking for adults and children with autism spectrum disorders to take part in an ongoing medical research study to understand the safety and effectiveness of an autism medication.

“These are chronic disorders with significant functional impact on patients,” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, Okanagan Clinical Trials Principal Investigator. “Currently, there are no indicated or effective medications for the disorder. This trial seeks to advance the pursuit of expanding treatment options for the patients.”

To qualify for the study, you must be between the ages of 12 and 45 and have an autism spectrum disorder. This study is taking place in 32 locations between Canada, the United States, and Australia.

“Advancing clinical research could profoundly affect the quality of life of future generations; OCT is proud to be a part of this process”, said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Participants who choose to take part can leave at anytime and the treatment will no affect provincial medical coverage.

To learn more or sign up to volunteer, call Okanagan Clinical Trails at 250-862-8141 or here.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna increases in size

READ MORE: Winning runs in the Serwa family as Kelowna man cycles to gold at Senior Games

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ClinicsKelownaOkanaganTrails

Previous story
Inquiry into Liberal government’s use of Emergencies Act kicks off
Next story
Families leave offerings for children slain at Thai day care

Just Posted

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)
Man charged with impersonating a doctor found dead in downtown Trail

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)
Freeride World Tour back in Golden

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

Keith Hern and Toby Barrett at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with the presentation of a donation to the fundraiser. (Photo submitted)
Fundraiser raises $35,445 for Golden hospital