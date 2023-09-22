Penticton to host BC Economic Summit for next 3 years

The Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre will host the 2024 BC Economic Summit in May. (Lakeside Resort photo)

Penticton will play host to another three years of the BC Economic Summit in a new partnership with the BC Economic Development Association (BCEDA).

The city hosted the first in-person gathering since 2020 at the Trade and Convention Centre in April 2023.

The next summit will be hosted from May 6 to 9, 2024, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“The BC Economic Summit is a significant event for economic development professionals in our province,” said Brian Coombes, chair of the BCEDA. “We’re bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, including economic developers, Indigenous leaders, local government leaders, administration, Community Futures, Chambers and Boards of Trade, the private sector, and experts. Together, we will engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore opportunities to further enhance the economic prosperity of British Columbia.”

The BC Economic Summit gathers together professionals and stakeholders in the field of economic development to share expertise, foster innovation and build new partnerships.

The 2023 summit played host to representatives from over 60 B.C. communities and 24 First Nations and brought in around 300 people.

The upcoming summit promises to build on the success of previous years with a lineup of technical presentations, a solutions-focused exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and a range of activities.

“Penticton is honoured to welcome back the BC Economic Summit, not only in 2024, but for the next three years. Hopefully we can even make this a longer relationship,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We look forward to showcasing our city’s charm and innovation to all attendees, along with the incredible work being done by the Penticton Indian Band, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures, Visit Penticton, and the BIA.”

