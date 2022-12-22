Penticton stabbing now murder investigation after victim dies in hospital

The man was stabbed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

A stabbing in Penticton has turned into a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. (Black Press file photo)

The man who was stabbed in downtown Penticton on Dec. 17 has died of his injuries.

Initially, the 61-year-old victim of the stabbing was expected to survive, however, his condition deteriorated before finally succumbing to his wounds.

“The family of the victim has been connected with RCMP Victim Services and are being supported through this tragic event,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues.”

The man was stabbed in the parking lot of a business in the 300-block of Martin Street at 5:11 p.m.

According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male, who stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

After police arrived, containment was set up around the area and the use of a Police Service Dog was unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

RCMP have been canvassing businesses in the downtown area for security footage, and are asking that anyone who might have seen anything or had a vehicle in the area with a dash camera, share what they can to help the further investigation.

If you have information, you can contact the Penticton RCMP through their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

